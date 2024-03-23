Realme 12X launches in China; Global launch expected soon

Realme has added a fifth member to its 12 series: the Realme 12X. The model has been launched in China this week, and its global launch, especially in India, is expected to happen soon.
The new model joins the lineup of 12 series, which includes the Realme 12, 12+, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro+. Realme 12X comes with a decent set of hardware and features, including the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip. It is a mid-range SoC but can handle work efficiently, thanks to its eight cores (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55). As for its memory, users can have up to 12GB of RAM, and there’s also Virtual RAM that can provide another 12GB of memory.
The phone also satisfies other sections, of course. Some of the highlights worth mentioning about the Realme 12X include:
- Its 6.67” IPS LCD display offers 120Hz refresh rate, 625 nits of peak brightness, and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.
- Buyers have two options for storage: 256GB and 512GB.
- The main camera system is composed of a 50MP (f/1.8) wide unit with PDAF and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Meanwhile, its front selfie camera features an 8MP (f2.1) wide unit, which is also capable of 1080p@30fps video recording.
- The model is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging capability.
- In China, the model debuts at CNY 1,399 (around $194) for the base configuration, while the other one is priced at CNY 1,599 (around $222). The prices are expected to increase after the debut period of the model.