Realme 12X launches in China; Global launch expected soon

Realme has added a fifth member to its 12 series: the Realme 12X. The model has been launched in China this week, and its global launch, especially in India, is expected to happen soon.

The new model joins the lineup of 12 series, which includes the Realme 12, 12+, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro+. Realme 12X comes with a decent set of hardware and features, including the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip. It is a mid-range SoC but can handle work efficiently, thanks to its eight cores (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55). As for its memory, users can have up to 12GB of RAM, and there’s also Virtual RAM that can provide another 12GB of memory.

The phone also satisfies other sections, of course. Some of the highlights worth mentioning about the Realme 12X include: