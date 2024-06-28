SD 7s Gen 3-armed Realme 13 Pro+ reportedly the first to use Sony IMX882 3x periscope lens

According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip will power Realme 13 Pro+. The tipster also claimed that the model will employ a Sony IMX882 3x periscope lens, making it the first device to use the component.

The news follows claims that the Realme 13 Pro+ will soon debut in China. According to earlier reports, it could feature a 50MP periscope telephoto for its triple camera setup. After this, DCS added another detail to the system, claiming that there would be a Sony IMX882 3x periscope lens. The 1/1.953” sensor has yet to make its official entrance in the industry, and DCS revealed that Realme will be the first to use it, with other reports claiming that Oppo and OnePlus would follow.

In the other departments, the leaker shared that the Realme 13 Pro+ will have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. Although it is not the best chipset in the market, it is still considered a good addition since its predecessor only has the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. According to DCS, the model will also have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and the same rear circular camera island.

In earlier leaks, reports shared that the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G will be offered in Monet Gold and Emerald Green color options. In terms of its configuration, it is believed to have 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB variants. This is an upgrade from the maximum 12GB/256GB configuration of Realme 12 Pro+ introduced in India in the past.