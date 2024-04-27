Realme C65 5G now official in India with Dimensity 6300, 6GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, more

The Realme C65 5G has finally entered the Indian market, offering consumers Dimensity 6300, 6GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, and other interesting details.

It follows the debut of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G and Realme Narzo 70 5G this Wednesday in India and the launch of the Realme C65 LTE variant in Vietnam earlier this month. Unlike the C65 LTE, however, the new Realme C65 in India is a 5G model with a different set of details.

Here are the things you should know about the Realme C65 5G: