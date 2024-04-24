Realme C65 5G to debut in India on Friday

Realme has finally confirmed that it will launch the C65 5G this coming Friday. In line with this, the company created the Indian microsite of the device, revealing several details about it.

The debut will follow the unveiling of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G and Realme Narzo 70 5G this Wednesday. The release of the C65 5G is part of the brand’s aim to dominate the mid-range and entry-level market in India, with the model boasting the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with a handful of other interesting features.

It follows the release of the Realme C65 LTE variant in Vietnam earlier this month. Yet, as expected, there will be some differences between the two C65 versions aside from their mobile connectivity. To start, an earlier leak claimed that its maximum configuration will only be limited to 6GB/128GB, which is followed by 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB variants. Moreover, compared to the Vietnam version of the device, the 5G variant is reportedly using a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

On the other hand, while the LCD of the C65 5G will also have the same 6.67” measurement and 625 nits of maximum brightness, the 5G variant will have a higher 120Hz refresh rate (vs. 90Hz in Vietnam).

Meanwhile, it seems the camera system of the LTE variant will also be adopted in the 5G version. As per the account, the Realme C65 5G will also have a 50MP main camera with a second lens. The detail of the additional lens is unknown, but it is likely going to be the same AI lens in the LTE version. On the front, on the other hand, the device is believed also to have the same 8MP selfie camera.

Ultimately, the 5000mAh battery capacity of the LTE variant is reportedly being retained in the 5G version. According to Realme C65 5G’s microsite, both versions also employ a 45W charging capability.