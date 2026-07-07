Realme C83 5G price increase hits ₹5K

Following its March launch, the Realme C83 5G now starts at ₹17,499.

Various brands have recently been increasing prices across their products due to rising memory costs. Just last week, the Realme 16 faced a price hike, and the brand has added an additional ₹1,000 to the model today.

In addition to its flagship series, Realme is also adjusting the pricing of its budget models, including the new Realme C83 5G. To recall, it debuted with 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB configurations, priced at ₹13,499, ₹14,499, and ₹17,499, respectively. Now, these prices have seen significant increases.

According to the phone’s listings, the base price now starts at ₹17,499, translating to a ₹4,000 increase. Meanwhile, the other two have received a ₹5,000 hike. As such, the 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants are now priced at ₹19,499 and ₹22,499, respectively.

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