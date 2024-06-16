Confirmed: Realme GT 6 gets 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor main cam, 2x telephoto, price tag under $1K

More details about the Realme GT 6 surfaced online ahead of its June 20 debut. The brand even confirmed the most recent ones, including its price tag range and some camera details.

We already know a lot of details about the Realme GT 6, thanks to several teases made by Realme and leaks from tipsters. Now, the company is back to hype up fans as the debut date of the phone approaches.

According to Realme’s latest revelation about the phone, the GT 6’s 50MP main camera will be armed with a Sony LYT-808, the same lens the OnePlus 12 carries. The company also shared that its camera system will employ a 2x telephoto lens, HyperTone Image Engine, and Pro-XDR display.

In addition to those things, Realme also confirmed to the press that the phone will be offered for under $1,000.

Prior to these confirmations, other details about the model were already reported. As shared earlier, the phone will offer the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, Geek Power Tuning, and some AI capabilities, including Night Vision Mode, Smart Removal, and Smart Loop. Based on the image of the GT 6 and speculations, it is believed that it is a rebranded Realme GT Neo 6, which launched in China in May. If this is true, the Realme GT 6 that will be arriving soon will also sport the following details: