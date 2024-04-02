Realme GT 6 to get US, Europe, and India debuts

The Realme GT 6 has received different certifications recently, and they could suggest that the model will be launched in the US, Europe, and India.

Realme is now preparing for the launch of the GT 6. The company remains about the handheld, but the certifications it received from various certification organizations revealed some of its significant details. Aside from those, nonetheless, the certifications GT 6 received indicate that it will be available in multiple markets.

Last week, the GT 6’s FCC certification, which could mean that it will have its debut in the US soon. Aside from that, it also received certification from Europe’s Eurofins and India’s Bureau of Indian Standard. The listings didn’t specify the name of the phone, but based on the RMX3851 model number (which was identified as the GT 6 by Indonesia Telecom) spotted on the document, it can be deduced that the device is the rumored Realme GT 6.

While we still encourage everyone to take the assumptions with a pinch of salt, the certifications echo huge possibilities of the model launching in the said markets.

As of now, here are the details we know about the handheld, thanks to the certifications mentioned above and other leaks:

As of today, India and China are the two markets that are certain to get the model. Nonetheless, the handheld is also expected to debut in other global markets.

The device will run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

The GT 6 will have support for dual SIM card slots.

It gets a 50MP primary camera.

Aside from 5G capability, it will also support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and SBAS.

The phone measures 162×75.1×8.6 mm and weighs 199 grams.

It is powered by a dual-cell battery, which could translate to 5,400mAh battery capacity. It will be complemented by a 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging capability.

The handheld will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 16GB RAM.

