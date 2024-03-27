Realme GT Neo6 SE images, specs leak online

More information about the Realme GT Neo6 SE has surfaced on the web recently. One of the most notable details shared in the leaks includes the image of the smartphone, revealing how it will actually look like.

The image was shared on Weibo, showing the model being used in the wild. In the photo, the back layout of the camera island can be seen, wherein the two cameras and the flash lie on a metal-like rectangular plate module. The main camera is expected to be a 50 MP sensor with OIS.

Moreover, based on a separate leak online, it appears the Realme GT Neo6 SE won’t just have a sleek look but also a thin body, which also means it will be a light handheld.

Aside from the image, a separate leak shared several significant details about the phone. That includes its 2780 x 1264 resolution for its 6.78” LTPO OLED panel. The display is reportedly capable of reaching a whopping 6,000 nits peak brightness, making it a powerful device even under daylight.

The news follows Realme’s earlier confirmation about the processor of the model, sharing that it would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. This should allow the phone to have AI capabilities, albeit the company has to share more details about this.

Ultimately, Realme GT Neo6 SE is said to be getting a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging capability.