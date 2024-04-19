Realme India confirms arrival of C65 5G

Realme has now officially confirmed on X that it will soon introduce the Realme C65 5G in India.

The news follows an earlier leak revealing the features of the said model, alongside a claim that it will be launched in India under the Rs 10,000 price tag. Yet, the launch of the device in the Indian market is unsurprising as it was already anticipated even before the announcement of its LTE variant in Vietnam.

Today’s tease from Realme supports the claims, confirming that the C65 5G will indeed be offered under ₹10K. However, the brand didn’t specify the date of the launch, promising instead that it will be “coming soon.”

The 5G variant of the model is expected to have some differences from its LTE counterpart in Vietnam. To start, an earlier leak claimed that its maximum configuration will only be limited to 6GB/128GB, which is followed by 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB variants. Moreover, compared to the Vietnam version of the device, the 5G variant is reportedly using a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Meanwhile, while the LCD of the C65 5G will also have the same 6.67” measurement and 625 nits of maximum brightness, the leak says that the 5G variant will have a higher 120Hz refresh rate (vs. 90Hz in Vietnam). The difference extends to the charging capability of the device, which is reportedly 15W. This is much lower than the 45W of the C65 LTE in Vietnam, but the 5000mAh battery capacity is reportedly being retained.

Ultimately, it seems the camera system of the LTE variant will also be adopted in the 5G version. As per the account, the Realme C65 5G will also have a 50MP main camera with a second lens. The detail of the additional lens is unknown, but it is likely going to be the same AI lens in the LTE version. On the front, on the other hand, the device is believed to also have the same 8MP selfie camera.