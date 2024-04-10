What you need to know about the India-exclusive Realme P Series

Realme will be bringing a new series, but it will be exclusive to India. If you are interested in what this mid-range series will bring, here are the things you need to know:
- The series includes the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G models.
- The MediaTek Dimensity 7050-powered vanilla model will be offered under Rs 15,000.
- The Realme P1 Pro 5G houses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and has a price tag under Rs 20,000.
- The series will support 5G connectivity.
- As Realme has confirmed, the series will only be offered in India via Flipkart. It could replace the GT and the GT Neo series in India, as the GT series has been delisted on the company’s website.
- According to Realme Vice President Chase Xu, the P in the series stands for “Power,” suggesting that the devices might house decently powerful chips.
- The devices will be launched on April 15.
- The phones support 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. The Pro version has a 5,000mAh battery.
- The company’s Rainwater Touch feature will arrive in the series.
- There will be two color options for the Realme P1 5G: Peacock Green and Phoenix Red.
- For Realme P1 Pro 5G, users can choose between the Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red color options.
- Both models have circular camera modules in their back, housing the camera lenses and the flash unit.
- The Realme P1 5G has three camera sensors in the back, while the Realme P1 Pro 5G has dual rear camera sensors.
- The Realme P1 5G comes with a flat AMOLED display, while the Pro version has a curved AMOLED display. The displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness level. Both have slim bezels and a center punch hole cutout for the selfie camera.
- The Realme P1 5G comes with an IP54 rating.