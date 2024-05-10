Realme P1 Pro now comes in Parrot Blue color in India

Realme fans in India can now purchase the Realme P1 Pro in Parrot Blue color.

The model was announced alongside the Realme P1 model in India in mid-April. After days, the two hit the stores, with the standard model coming in Phoenix Red and Peacock Green color options. Meanwhile, the Pro variant is offered in Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue options, and the latter is now available in the Indian market.

Fans who are interested in purchasing the Realme P1 Pro model in the said color can now check it on Flipkart and Realme’s website in India.

As for its specifications, the model still offers the same set of details we reported weeks ago: