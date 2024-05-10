Realme P1 Pro now comes in Parrot Blue color in India

Realme fans in India can now purchase the Realme P1 Pro in Parrot Blue color.
The model was announced alongside the Realme P1 model in India in mid-April. After days, the two hit the stores, with the standard model coming in Phoenix Red and Peacock Green color options. Meanwhile, the Pro variant is offered in Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue options, and the latter is now available in the Indian market.
Fans who are interested in purchasing the Realme P1 Pro model in the said color can now check it on Flipkart and Realme’s website in India.
As for its specifications, the model still offers the same set of details we reported weeks ago:
- 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset 5G
- Curved 6.7” 120Hz ProXDR AMOLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and 2.32mm-narrow chin
- Sony’s LYT600 sensor 50MP main sensor camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens, 16MP selfie
- 5000mAh battery
- 45W SuperVOOC
- Available in Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue
- 8GB/128GB (₹21,999), 8GB/256GB (₹22,999)
- Realme UI 5.0
- Tactile engine, Air Gestures, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Rainwater Touch feature
- IP65 rating