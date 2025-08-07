Realme P4 series configurations, colors leak ahead of alleged August launch

Realme could soon launch the Realme P4 series, which will be available in multiple colors and configurations.

The series will initially consist of the vanilla Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G. They will replace the current P3 series in India, where the Realme P3 Pro and P3x were first welcomed and later followed by the Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra. As such, we are expecting other models in addition to the standard and Pro models of the P4 series.

According to a leak, the brand is now preparing the two models for an upcoming debut in India. The vanilla model reportedly carries an RMX5110 model number, while the Pro model is internally identified as RMX5116.

The leak also revealed the colors and configurations of the two models. According to their listings, the models will be available in the following options:

Realme P4 5G

6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB

Engine Blue, Steel Gray, and Forge Red

Realme P4 Pro 5G

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB

Midnight Ivy, Dark Oak Wood, and Birch Wood

The brand still hasn’t shared the details of the phones’ launch date in India. However, the devices are allegedly coming in the last week of the month and will hit the markets in early September.

More details about the Realme P4 series are expected to be revealed soon. Stay tuned!

