Realme P4R 5G design teased

Realme’s latest teaser for the Realme P4R 5G has revealed what the phone looks like.

The Realme model will arrive in India soon, joining the expanding series, which already has the Realme P4 Pro, Realme P4x, Realme P4 Power, Realme P4 Lite 5G, and Realme P4 Lite 4G.

According to the brand’s latest teaser, the device will feature a vertical rectangular camera island with three circular cutouts, including one for the ring light.

According to Realme, the phone’s R moniker stands for “Pioneer,” with the company noting that it is “made for the bold and young.”

As per earlier leaks, the Realme P4R 5G has the RMX5266 model number and will come in Silver Glare, Titanium Glare, and Lavender Glare. Its RAM and storage variants will include 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 6GB/256GB.