Realme teases impt. news ahead of 7th anniv., confirms 300M+ smartphone global sales

Realme will celebrate its seventh anniversary this year. To this end, the company promised to announce huge news soon and shared that its smartphone global sales have already reached over 300 million units.

The brand revealed that it reached a milestone by selling more than 300 million units of smartphones globally. The company reportedly has a 50 million annual sales volume, allowing it to compete with bigger names, including Huawei and Xiaomi. The news follows the release of the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T in the global market, including Europe. In several markets like India, the former was even launched in Dream Edition, featuring an Aston Martin F1 design.

To celebrate its success and upcoming anniversary, Realme CMO and VP Chase Xu teased a huge announcement. The executive, nonetheless, didn’t provide the specifics of the news, prompting some speculations. One includes the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro, which is rumored to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, a 2K flat display with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a 200MP periscope unit, and a larger battery. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station weeks ago, the model will be getting big upgrades, but will be priced higher.