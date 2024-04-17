Realme teases ‘lag-free,’ ‘lightning-fast’ Narzo 70x with 45W fast charging, 5000mAh battery

Realme could soon introduce the Narzo 70x, which offers 45W fast charging capability.

The brand announced the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G in March, and it seems the series will continuously be expanded in the market. This week, the brand teased a new device in the Narzo series, describing it as the “fastest phone” that will “arrive soon.” Realme suggested that it could offer a better set of features than what the Narzo 70 Pro 5G has.

It includes the charging speed and power of the smartphone. Based on the clip shared by the company, it will be armed with a “supercharge” capability, hinting at a speedy charging feature and a huge battery. Interestingly, Realme also tries to market the phone as a well-equipped gaming device that offers a “lag-free” experience in games.

The tease was immediately followed by another one, confirming that the device would be the Narzo 70x. It will be launched on April 24 in India with a price tag of under 12,000 INR. Interestingly, despite boasting about the charging capability of the phone in earlier teases, the Narzo 70x will only offer a lower 45W charging capability than the Narzo 70 Pro’s 67W SuperVOOC charging feature.

The company also confirmed that the Narzo 70x will house the same large 5,000mAh battery pack as the Narzo 70 Pro. According to Realme, it will also offer a 120Hz AMOLED display and an IP54 rating.

On the other hand, in spite of the teases about its speed in gaming, the company has not revealed the chip that will be used for the model. Of course, as a model cheaper, do not expect that it will have a chipset that will surpass Narzo 70 Pro’s Dimensity 7050 chip. That could also apply to its configuration. To recall, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.