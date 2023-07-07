Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 14 Update: Time for Release on Global! [July 7, 2023]

Redmi, one of the popular sub-brands of Xiaomi, continues to win the appreciation of users with its affordable and attractive phones. The Redmi 10 / 2022, attracts great attention in the market as a model that stands out with its performance and price balance. Redmi 10 / 2022 users follow and eagerly await updates on the operating system of their phones. According to the latest information we have obtained, preparations for the MIUI 14 update have been completed, and the update will be rolled out to users soon.

Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 14 Update Release (July 7, 2023)

With the global release version numbered V14.0.2.0.TKUMIXM and based on Android 13, this update brings a host of exciting features and enhancements to enhance the user experience. Although currently available only for participants of the Mi Pilot program, this article delves into the key highlights of MIUI 14 for Redmi 10 and what users can expect from this latest iteration.

Changelog

(System)

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2023. Increased system Security.

(More features and improvements)

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

You can get Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 14 update using MIUI Downloader app.

Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 14 Update

MIUI is Xiaomi’s customized Android operating system interface and aims to provide users with a unique experience. MIUI updates bring benefits such as new features, improvements and security fixes. In addition, the innovations of the Android operating system are presented to the devices with the new MIUI interface. Therefore, Redmi 10 / 2022 users are eagerly waiting for the MIUI 14 update.

People are curious about the MIUI 14 update, and the highly anticipated update is now ready! Xiaomi company regularly releases MIUI updates usually throughout the life cycle of their phones. However, each update goes through a certain process and is tested before it is released, along with the preparatory stages.

For the MIUI 14 update, Xiaomi’s software engineers and developers continue to work. In the process, new features are added, existing bugs are fixed and security improvements are made. The stages are carried out to ensure that users have a better experience.

While millions of people are eagerly waiting to receive the MIUI 14 update, we are reviewing the last internal MIUI builds. Updates are usually released gradually and may differ by region. Let’s check the details of Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 14 update together!

The last internal MIUI builds of Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 14 are V14.0.2.0.TKUMIXM, V14.0.2.0.TKUINXM and V14.0.2.0.TKUIDXM. New MIUI 14 builds are ready for Global, India, and Indonesia ROMs. The updates will be released very soon. The new MIUI 14 based on Android 13 should enhance system optimization and provide additional improvements.

Users are curious about the release date of the update. We are now answering your question based on the latest status of the tests. The release date of the Redmi 10/2022 MIUI 14 update is expected to be ‘Mid-July‘ at the latest. Please note that release schedules may change due to unforeseen issues. Please be patient and wait for further updates. We will inform you once it is released.