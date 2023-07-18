Redmi 10C MIUI 14 Update: Released for India Region

Xiaomi’s popular sub-brand Redmi aims to constantly provide its users with enhanced features and a better user experience. MIUI 14 update for Redmi 10C is rolling out in India and includes the June security patch. This update will offer users advanced features, improved performance, and security.

India Region

First MIUI 14 Update

As of July 18, 2023, the MIUI 14 update is rolling out for India ROM. This new update offers new features of MIUI 14, improves system stability, and brings Android 13. The build number of the first MIUI 14 update is MIUI-V14.0.1.0.TGEINXM.

Changelog

As of July 18, 2023, the changelog of the Redmi 10C MIUI 14 update released for the India region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Personalization]

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Stable MIUI based on Android 13

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2023. Increased System Security.

Where to get Redmi 10C MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to get the Redmi 10C MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader.