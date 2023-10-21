Redmi 12 Review: Why shouldn’t you buy it?

The Redmi 12, announced on June 15, 2023, and swiftly released on the same day, sets a new standard for budget-friendly smartphones. Its impressive array of features and capabilities make it an attractive option for cost-conscious consumers.

Design and Build

The Redmi 12 boasts an appealing design with a glass front, a sturdy plastic frame, and a glass back. It’s designed to be comfortable to hold, with dimensions of 168.6 x 76.3 x 8.2 mm and a weight of 198.5 grams. Additionally, it comes with an IP53 rating, providing dust and splash resistance for added durability. The device supports Hybrid Dual SIM functionality, allowing you to have two Nano-SIM cards simultaneously.

Display

The Redmi 12 features a 6.79-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and responsive interactions. The screen offers a peak brightness of 550 nits, making it legible even in bright conditions. With a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, the display boasts a pixel density of approximately 396 ppi, resulting in sharp and vibrant visuals.

Performance and Hardware

Running on Android 13 with MIUI 14, the Redmi 12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset based on a 12nm process. The octa-core CPU combines 2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 cores with 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Graphics are handled by the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. With multiple configurations to choose from, you can opt for 128GB of internal storage paired with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, or select the 256GB model with 8GB of RAM. Storage is based on eMMC 5.1 technology.

Camera Capabilities

The Redmi 12 features a capable triple-camera system on the rear, including a 50 MP wide lens with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF for fast focusing. It also includes an 8 MP ultrawide lens with a 120° field of view and a 2 MP macro lens for detailed close-up shots. The rear camera system supports 1080p video recording and features like LED flash and HDR for improved image quality.

For selfies and video calls, the front camera is an 8 MP wide lens with an f/2.1 aperture. This camera also supports 1080p video recording.

Additional Features

The Redmi 12 offers a variety of features, including loudspeakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who prefer wired audio. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3 with A2DP and LE support, and GPS positioning with GLONASS, BDS, and GALILEO capabilities. Some models are NFC-enabled, depending on the market or region. Additionally, the device features an infrared port and FM radio for added utility. USB Type-C ensures easy and reversible connectivity.

Battery and Charging

A 5000mAh non-removable Li-Po battery powers the Redmi 12. Wired charging is supported at 18W with PD (Power Delivery) technology.

Color Choices

You can choose the Redmi 12 in a range of appealing colors, including Midnight Black, Sky Blue, Polar Silver, and Moonstone Silver, allowing you to select the one that suits your style.

Price and Availability

The Redmi 12 comes at an attractive price point, starting at $147.99, €130.90, £159.00, or ₹10,193, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-rich smartphone.

Performance and Ratings

In terms of performance, the Redmi 12 demonstrates its capabilities with an AnTuTu score of 258,006 (v9) and GeekBench scores of 1303 (v5.1) and 1380 (v6). The GFXBench test reveals an onscreen ES 3.1 score of 9fps. The device boasts a contrast ratio of 1507:1 and delivers an average loudspeaker rating of -29.9 LUFS. With an impressive endurance rating of 117 hours, the Redmi 12 ensures long-lasting battery life.

In conclusion, the Redmi 12 is a testament to Xiaomi’s commitment to offering budget-friendly smartphones that don’t compromise on features and performance. Its high-quality display, powerful hardware, and versatile camera system make it a strong contender in the budget smartphone market. If you’re looking for a wallet-friendly smartphone that provides excellent value, the Redmi 12 is a compelling choice that covers all the essentials for a satisfying mobile experience.