Redmi 12 series launched in India, everything here including specs and price!

The August 1 launch event in India finally brought the Redmi 12 series, both the 4G variant and the 5G variant. We have been sharing the specs of both phones and now we can confidently share the pricing and color options with you as the phones go official.

Redmi 12 series official launch

While Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G were unveiled together at today’s launch event, we think that Redmi 12 5G is the one stealing the spotlight with its exciting features, so here is the most powerful and affordable phone in Redmi 12 series, the Redmi 12 5G.

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12 5G boasts an elegant design, featuring a plastic body complemented by a glass back. Having a glass back at this price point is quite impressive, this is the first time ever Xiaomi offering a glass back on a Redmi phone. We don’t talk about the Redmi Note series or more expensive ones, Redmi 12 5G is the first to feature a glass back among the “Redmi #” series, Redmi 10 features a plastic back for instance.

The phone comes in three attractive colors: Jade Black, Pastel Blue, and Moonstone Silver. On the back, there is a dual camera setup with an LED flash positioned on the right side of the two cameras.

Redmi 12 5G has a 50MP main camera without OIS, 2 MP depth camera and 8 MP selfie camera, we should say that Redmi 12 5G is not an exciting phone in the camera department, the great part is that it comes with an affordable price despite having a mediocre performance. This is just a new budget phone offer by Xiaomi.

Redmi 12 5G comes with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage unit. We should say that these hardware choices by Xiaomi are enough for daily basic tasks.

The phone sports a sizable 6.79-inch screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution. However, it’s important to note that the screen is an IPS panel, which might disappoint AMOLED enthusiasts. Nevertheless, this decision is sensible as it helps keep the overall cost of the phone lower. The screen also offers a brightness of 450 nits and a responsive touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The device is equipped with a substantial 5000mAh battery and supports 18W charging. The included charger, despite being a 22.5W adapter, charges the phone at 18W as per the phone’s hardware limits.

Redmi 12 5G will come with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. Xiaomi ensures two years of OS updates and three years of security patches for this device. Below is the pricing information for the Redmi 12 5G in India, taking into consideration various RAM and storage configurations.

Redmi 12 5G pricing

Both the phones were launched in Today’s August 1 event but the sales of Redmi 12 5G will start on August 4th, 12 noon. Here’s the pricing of Redmi 12 5G (bank promotions excluded).

4GB+128GB – ₹ 11,999

6GB+128GB – ₹ 13,499

8GB+256GB – ₹ 15,499

Redmi 12 4G

The first thing that caught our attention about the Redmi 12 4G is the rear cameras, while Redmi 12 5G has dual cameras, Redmi 12 4G adds one more to them, the 4G variant comes with a triple camera setup. The phone comes in Jade Black, Pastel Blue and Moonstone silver colors, the same colors as the 5G variant.

Redmi 12 4G features a triple camera arrangement comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Redmi 12 4G serves as a more affordable alternative to its 5G counterpart. It is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset manufactured on a 12 nm process.

The display specs of Redmi 12 4G is identical to the 5G variant, boasting a 6.79-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, both the 4G and 5G versions hold an IP53 certificate for protection against water and dust.

The 4G variant’s battery specifications remain consistent with Redmi 12 5G, sporting a 5000mAh capacity and supporting 18W fast charging. The included 22.5W adapter charges the phone at the maximum 18W capacity due to the device’s limitations.

Both the 4G and 5G variants offer dual SIM support (Hybrid SIM), retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, and include an IR blaster as a Xiaomi classic. However, the ambient light sensor found in Redmi 12 5G is not present in the 4G variant. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor is placed on top of the power button on both devices.

Redmi 12 4G comes preinstalled with MIUI 14 based on Android 13, and Xiaomi guarantees a 4-year security patch, in addition to the 2-year Android update. And here’s the pricing of Redmi 12 4G.

Redmi 12 4G pricing

Unlike the 3 variant-Redmi 12 5G, the 4G model comes with only two different storage & RAM options. Here’s the pricing of Redmi 12 4G.

4GB+128GB – ₹ 9,999

6GB+128GB – ₹11 ,499

Here are the two different phones among Redmi 12 series unveiled today. What are your thoughts on both the 4G variant and the 5G variant? If you would buy a budget phone right now, which one would you buy, please let us know in the comments!