Redmi 12 to debut in India, first teaser video shows up!

Xiaomi’s affordable phone Redmi 12 will be available in India very soon! Recently, we informed you about the upcoming availability of Redmi 12 in India. The recent Instagram post from Redmi India comes out as a confirmation of our previously released news.

While Redmi 12 has been released in several countries globally but it is yet to be launched in India. Recently, we discovered that Xiaomi was actively developing the software specifically for the India version of Redmi 12.

Redmi 12 Indian variant

The India variant of the phone will be come with MIUI 14, which is based on the latest Android 13 operating system. We previously covered this information in detail in our previous article, read it through this link.

These two image frames are taken from the video that was shared on Instagram by Redmi India. The images don’t look sharp at all but we can confidently identify that they are showcasing Redmi 12, the phone in the teaser video has same design characteristics as previously revealed Redmi 12 in some countries.

We believe that the phone used in this video is the Polar Silver color of Redmi 12 seen above. Redmi 12 comes with a triple camera setup and features a 50 MP wide main camera, 8 MP ultra wide angle camera and 2 MP macro camera.

Redmi 12 won’t be a phone with high end specs but an entry level device with a modern design. The phone comes with a 6.79-inch 90 Hz IPS display and Mediatek Helio G88 chipset. It packs 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W charging. Read all the specifications of Redmi 12 here.