Redmi 12C unexpectedly gets HyperOS update

Xiaomi has officially announced the devices that will receive HyperOS in Q1 2024. This new user interface is expected to offer significant improvements. In the HyperOS Global Rollout Schedule announced, there were certain devices. Today, an unexpected development happened and Redmi 12C is starting to receive the stable HyperOS update. We can say that this is really impressive.

Global ROM

Built on the strong foundation of the stable Android 14 platform, the latest HyperOS update marks a revolutionary step beyond routine software enhancements to upgrade system optimization and redefine the user journey on Redmi 12C. Featuring the exclusive OS1.0.2.0.UCVMIXM operating system version and coming in at a sizeable 4.2 GB, this update promises an unprecedented smartphone experience for users.

Changelog

As of December 27, 2023, the changelog of Redmi 12C HyperOS update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2023. Increased system security.

[Vibrant aesthetics]

Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels

New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive

Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device

Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems

Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside

Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way

Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering

New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors

Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system

HyperOS update offers a series of enhancements aimed at boosting system optimization to unprecedented levels. Dynamic thread priority setting and task cycle evaluation guarantee optimal performance and power efficiency, making every interaction with Redmi 12C a enjoyable experience.

The update is currently rolling out to participants in the HyperOS Pilot Tester program, showing Xiaomi’s commitment to extensive testing ahead of a wider release. While the first phase targets the Global ROM, a wider rollout is on the horizon, promising an enhanced smartphone experience worldwide.

The update link, accessed via HyperOS Downloader, highlights the need for patience as it gradually rolls out to all users. Xiaomi’s careful approach to rollout ensures a smooth and reliable switch for every Redmi Note 12 series user.