Redmi 12C will launch in India on March 30!

Xiaomi’s new affordable smartphone, Redmi 12C will be introduced in India on March 30. Redmi 12C is an entry level phone, and we expect that it will cost around 8000 Indian Rupees. We already know a lot about Redmi 12C since it was first unveiled in China, and now Xiaomi is bringing it to India.

Redmi India team has revealed the launch date of Redmi 12C on their Twitter account. Redmi 12C will be able to perform everyday simple tasks because it comes with low end hardware. Redmi 12C is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. It’s paired with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Xiaomi offers Redmi 12C with 4 GB of RAM but we don’t know if that variant will be available in India.

Redmi 12C features a 6.71″ LCD display and packs 5000 mAh battery. We don’t get Xiaomi’s fancy fast charging capability here it’s limited to only 10 Watt, the charging port is microUSB. It’s not a performance centric device but it brings what other entry level smartphones do.

Redmi 12C will come with 4 different colors. Chinese version of Redmi 12C does have NFC but we guess it won’t come with NFC in India. The phone has fingerprint sensor on the back, 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot. On the camera setup, it features 50 MP main camera without OIS and a depth sensor alongside.

What do you think about Redmi 12C? Read full specifications of Redmi 12C here!