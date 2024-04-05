Redmi 13, AKA Poco M6, to get Helio G88, global release

The Redmi 13, which we believe is a rebranded Poco M6, has been spotted within the Xiaomi HyperOS source code. One of the notable things we discovered about it is its MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, suggesting it won’t be significantly different from Redmi 12.

Based on the codes we spotted, the said model has the internal alias of “moon” and the dedicated “N19A/C/E/L” model number. In the past, it was reported that the Redmi 12 had been assigned the M19A model number, making today’s discovery plausible that the device we spotted was indeed the Redmi 13.

Based on the other details we uncovered, including its multiple model numbers (e.g., 404ARN45A, 2404ARN45I, 24040RN64Y, and 24049RN28L), there’s a huge possibility that it would be sold in various markets, including India, Latin America, and other global markets. Unfortunately, these variations could also mean differences in some sections of the variants that will be sold. For instance, we expect the 2404ARN45A variant not to include NFC.

The model is believed to be just the same as the upcoming Poco M6 model due to the huge similarities in the model numbers we spotted. Based on the other examinations we performed, the Poco device has the 2404APC5FG and 2404APC5FI variants, which are not far from the assigned model numbers of the Redmi 13.

No other details about the phone were discovered in our test, but as we noted above, it could be similar to the Redmi 12. If this is true, we could expect that the Redmi 13 will adopt many aspects of its predecessor, albeit there would be some minimal improvements to expect. Yet, according to past leaks, we can say for sure that the Redmi 13 will include a 5,000mAh battery and support for 33W wired fast charging.