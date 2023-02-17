Redmi A2 render images leaked, reveals specs and pricing!

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi A2 after the successful sales of Redmi A1! Xiaomi released two phones last year, Redmi A1 and Redmi A1+. The upcoming Redmi A2 will have very similar design to Redmi A1.

Xiaomi is reportedly working on the Redmi A2 series already. The previous Redmi A1 was only available in India and a few other countries; however, Redmi A2 will be available in Europe as well.

Redmi A2 Render Images

WinFuture, a tech website has leaked the early Redmi A2 render images. The phone comes in three colors: black, blue and green. Redmi A2 has plastic back and frame just like Redmi A1.

We catch some of Redmi A2’s specifications as seen in the images. Redmi A2 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G36 and unfortunately the phone does not have 5G connectivity, on Wi-Fi side it works only with 2.4 GHz band. Redmi A2 lacks many features but it’s rumored to cost €100 in Europe.

Redmi A2 features dual camera setup with 8 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, on the front it has 5 MP selfie camera. It comes with a 6.52″ HD display and 5000 mAh battery. We mentioned that the phone costs 100 Euros, and Xiaomi has also chosen Micro USB port as the charging port to reduce costs. Redmi A2 has 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Redmi A2 will come with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. You can have extra storage thanks to its microSD card slot. The fingerprint sensor was placed on the back of Redmi A1+, which was released last year. The absence of a fingerprint on back of Redmi A2 indicates that another model with a fingerprint sensor will be released too, which might be named as Redmi A2+.

The phone will run Android 13 (Go Edition) out of the box and will be available in Germany for €96.99. What do you think about Redmi A2? Please comment down below!

