Redmi Buds 3 Review – Budget Buds

Listening to music, watching videos and playing video games are popular activities that we do on our phones or computers. While the visual aspect of these experiences are important, auditory experience is crucial as well. Therefore earphones and earbuds are popular tools that many people use. If you are looking for a new earbud, you might be interested in Redmi Buds 3.

Here on this review we are going to take a detailed look into the many features of Redmi Buds 3. We will start by checking out its specs and answering a few questions about the Redmi Buds 3. Then we will learn about the design and the price of the products as well as some of its pros and cons. So, let’s dive in and start learning about the features of these earbuds.

Redmi Buds 3 Specs

While factors like the design and the price of a set of earbuds may sometimes be more readily apparent, they are not the only factors that matter. Along with them, the technical specs of earbuds may be very important as well. Because the technical specs of earbuds can impact their performance level and the user experience that they provide.

So, we will start our Redmi Buds 3 review by taking a detailed look into the specs of these earbuds. Firstly, we will start by checking out the size and weight of these earbuds. Because size is an important factor to consider that can affect the usability of earbuds. Then we will learn about the connection type and range of this product as well as its battery type and battery life. Also we will check out input features of these earbuds and see some of the specs of its charging case.

Size and Weight

The size of an earbud can be a very crucial factor to consider before deciding to get it. Because it can impact its usability to a great degree. If you have a big and bulky set of earbuds, you may not find it comfortable to use. Therefore, it can be important to get earbuds that have the right size for you. So here on our Redmi Buds 3 review we will take a look at the size of these earbuds.

Basically the dimensions of these earbuds are 40.7 x 16.9 x 18.7 mm. Therefore in inches, their dimensions are roughly around 1.6 x 0.66 x 0.73. So they have a pretty decent size that can offer comfortable use to many users. Aside from size, another important factor is the weight of the earbuds. The weight of a single earbud of this pair is 4.5 grams, which is roughly around 0.15 ounces. Consequently, we can say that these earbuds are fairly light, as well.

Connection Type and Range

A good connection is key for a decent pair of wireless earbuds. If you have ever used wireless earbuds with bad connection, you probably already know how much it matters. With wired earbuds and earphones, such a factor is not so important. But when it comes to wireless devices such as earbuds, a good level of connection strength is very important.

The wireless connection type of this product is Bluetooth® 5.2. So if you have devices that support this version of Bluetooth, this product can be compatible with them. As far as the range of connection, it is around 10 meters (~32.8 feet). However it is important that it is an open space without any obstacles. At the end of the day, as a wireless set of earbuds, this product has a good level of connection range.

Battery Type and Capacity

Just like many other wireless products, battery is another important factor to consider with these earbuds. As you may not want them to run out of battery constantly, you may be wondering about this product’s battery life as well as its battery type. So let’s take a quick look at the battery type and the battery life of Redmi Buds 3.

Firstly, this product has lithium-ion polymer battery as its battery type. In terms of energy density, maintenance requirements and discharge rate, this type of batteries may have some advantages. Then the battery capacity of single earbud of this set is 35 mAh. According to advertised values, these earbuds can have up to 5 hours of battery life, which can go up to 20 hours when we consider the charging case.

Frequency Range, Chipset, etc.

If you are planning to get this pair of wireless earbuds, you might also be curious about the product’s frequency range and more. Basically, the frequency range of these earbuds is between 2402 to 2480 MHz. And its audio codec is aptX, while it has an active noise control for up to 35 dB. So in these terms we can say that it is a decent pair of wireless earbuds.

Another important factor in terms of the specs of a pair of earbuds is the chipset that the product has. As its chipset this product has Qualcomm® QCC3040 BLUETOOTH® chipset. With this chipset, this device can offer remarkable listening experience as well as a good battery life. Then as another important factor that you may want to know, the input parameters of this product is 5V⎓70mA.

Charging Case Specs

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the specs of the charging case is quite important as well. While the earbuds themselves have their own batteries, charging case can provide the earbuds with some extra battery life. In this case, the charging case of Redmi Buds 3 has a battery capacity of 310 mAh. And according to the advertised values, with this case the earbuds can have up to 20 hours of battery life.

Just like the earbuds themselves, the charging case has lithium-ion polymer battery as its battery type. Then the charging port of the case is a type-C port. While the input parameters of the case is 5V⎓500mA, its output parameters is 5V⎓150mA. Moreover the dimensions of the charging case are

49.6 x 49.6 x 24.4 mm, which is roughly around 1.95 x 1.95 x 0.96 inches.

Is Redmi Buds 3 Comfortable To Wear?

One thing that users should care about a pair of earbuds is how comfortable they are. Because if the earbuds you are using are not comfortable, it can negatively impact your listening experience. Therefore you may be asking whether Redmi Buds 3 is comfortable to wear or not, as comfort is a great part of the listening experience.

If a comfortable listening experience is something that you care about, you don’t need to worry with this pair of earbuds. Because this product is quite well designed and it offers a good amount of comfort when wearing it. It has a semi in-ear design and the product is fairly light. So if you are looking for a comfortable pair of earbuds, this product can be a good choice.

Is It Easy To Install And Connect Redmi Buds 3 To A Device?

While using wired earbuds and earphones can be quite straightforward, if you are new to using wireless devices, it may be a bit confusing to connect them. So you may be curious about whether it is easy to pair Redmi Buds 3 with a device or not. Basically, it is a fairly straightforward and simple process to do this.

First of all, it is important to charge the earbuds enough before starting this process. Then for the first pairing process, open up the top of the charging case, let the earbuds in it and press the button on the case for a few seconds. When the light starts blinking you can go to the Bluetooth settings of the device you are trying to pair with these earbuds and pick the earbuds to connect.

Does Redmi Buds 3 Offer A Good Listening Experience?

If you are planning to get a new pair of earbuds, you might be trying to learn about many different features of the options you like. While factors like the products design and its price can matter a lot, we can say that a very important thing to consider is the listening experience that you can get from the earbuds. Many different factors can influence this experience such as the comfort level and sound quality.

In many ways, Redmi Buds 3 can offer a wonderful listening experience that many users can be quite happy about. This product is a high quality pair of wireless earbuds that have good connection, comfortable design and amazing sound quality. Also the latency of these earbuds is fairly nice as well. So overall we can say that this product can provide a good listening experience.

Redmi Buds 3 Design

Another very important factor to know about when picking a new pair of earbuds is the design features of the product. Along with affecting how the earbuds look, the design can impact the comfort level when wearing the earbuds, too. So design is an important factor both in terms of usability and looks when we are talking about earbuds.

In terms of design, Redmi Buds 3 is a fairly good product that many users can be quite happy about. Aside from having a simple and elegant look, the device is fairly comfortable to wear as well. It is a pair of lightweight, semi in-air earbuds that you can store in their slick looking charging case. The color of both the earbuds and the charging case is white. Overall the product has a functional, simple and good looking design.

Redmi Buds 3 Price

If you are planning to get this product, you might be curious about its price and wonder if it is expensive or not. So let’s take a quick look at the current prices of Redmi Buds 3 in order to learn how much it can cost.

Currently this product is available in some stores for around $40. So with its current prices we can say that it is a fairly affordable wireless earbud option. However, let’s not forget that over time, the prices of this product may change.

Redmi Buds 3 Pros and Cons

After learning about the many aspects of this product including its specs, design as well as its current prices, you might now have a better idea on it. But at the same time, taking all of these factors into account at the same time may be difficult.

Therefore you might need a quick look at some of the advantages and disadvantages of this product. In this case, you can check out the short list of pros and cons of this pair of earbuds below, in order to get a simpler and quicker look at some of the features of this device.

Pros

Great sound quality.

Low weight and quite comfortable to wear.

A fairly affordable wireless earbuds option.

Resistant to water splashes with IP54 protection.

Easy to use and the pairing process is straightforward.

Good amount of battery life for a pair of earbuds.

Cons

Semi in-ear design may not be firm enough.

Doesn’t have an app to have greater control over the device.

Redmi Buds 3 Review Summary

Up to this point in our Redmi Buds 3 review, we have learned a lot about this product, including some of its technical specs, its design features and what its price is around. Although you may now have a clearer idea on what this product is like, you may also be needing a more concise overview.

Basically in many ways this pair of earbuds can be quite a good choice to have. Because it offers good sound quality, low latency, easy usage and a lengthy battery life. Even though it doesn’t have an app to have better control over it and its semi in-ear design may not be firm enough for some users, this product may be worth checking out.

If you are wondering whether this product is worth buying or not, you can take a detailed look at its features and compare these earbuds with other options that you are considering. Depending on your preferences and what you expect from a pair of earbuds, you can then make your decision.