As we all know Redmi has a lot of earbuds models. Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition is one of the latest models of Redmi and it was released in October 2021. Redmi brand, which was Xiaomi and POCO’s sub brand, has become a completely independent manufacturer in 2019 thanks to its success. Redmi turned into its own company, and in this article, we will review Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition.

Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition Review

Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition is an affordable version of Redmi Buds 3. Charging case is relatively small, its round design feels fine to hold. It is quite cheap but it acquires a quality appearance. Headphones look like ‘cat ears’. This design makes headphones to wear in comfort. Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition also supports touch operation, it improves comfort.

Thanks to the Bluetooth 5.2 feature, the stability of the headphones connection is good. It guarantees stability and connection. This models’ battery life is up to 18 hours with the charging case, which is good. It comes with the IP54 certification which protects headphones from dust and water perfectly. The headphones have a 6 mm high fidelity speaker unit, which means you can get HD sound quality. I think the best feature of this affordable Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition is its noise reduction technology. It can filter environmental noise and reduce external interference during listening to music and calls.

Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition Specs

This model’s specs are good compared to its price. Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition is affordable for anyone and it has the latest features.

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Connection

4.2g Single Earphone Weight

36g Total Weight With Charging Case

Type-C Charging Port

10m Communication Distance

5h Headphone Battery Life

18h Battery Life with Charging Case

Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition Price

Redmi Buds 3 Youth is at an affordable price for anyone, because Redmi’s target market is the price sensitive lower middle income group. The company targets the fast growing but middle class in emerging countries. Redmi Buds 3 Youth is priced at ¥99 ($16) in China. Compared to the other earphone models and brands, this model comes with the affordable price and latest technologies. It also comes in a single black color option.

Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition Manual

All electronic products that we use everyday come with guides called manuals. Redmi Buds 3 is no different. In Redmi Buds 3’s manual we can learn how to use its basic functions like how to start and stop the audio, how to change the song or the voice file.

You can play and pause the music with a press and hold on the earbuds. Double tap on the left earbud switches to the previous track. Double tap on the right earbud switches to the next track. Triple tap on earbuds calls the voice assistant. Using touch panels, you can answer or reject the phone call. Unfortunately, this model does not have volume control or gaming mode.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite

Redmi Buds 3 Lite is similar to the Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition model. Both are cheap, which under $25, this model delivers high quality sound, comes with enough battery life and you can even sleep with this model thanks to the earbuds’ tiny design. Keep in mind that Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition and Redmi Buds 3 Lite have the same features.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite’s control scheme is very limited but it has a gaming mode different from the Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition. The controls work the same as in the Redmi Buds 3 Youth Edition. You can check at the Xiaomi’s global website, if this model exists in your country or not.