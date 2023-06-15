Redmi Buds 4 Vitality Edition Launched: Low Price High Quality

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, continues to capture attention with its recent product releases. In line with this, the Redmi Buds 4 Vitality Edition stands out as a lightweight and innovative option among earphones. In this article, we will explore the features of the Redmi Buds 4 Vitality Edition and the advantages it offers to users.

Sleek and Portable Design

The Redmi Buds 4 Vitality Edition boasts an incredibly lightweight construction, with each earphone weighing just 3.6 grams. Furthermore, its seashell-shaped charging case showcases an ergonomic design that catches the eye. Users can conveniently carry this small and stylish charging case in their pockets or bags.

High-Quality Sound

These earphones utilize a large 12mm dynamic coil, providing users with an impressive audio experience and ensuring high sound quality. Whether listening to music or making calls, the Redmi Buds 4 Vitality Edition delivers clear and crisp sound.

Extended Battery Life

The Redmi Buds 4 Vitality Edition offers a battery life of up to 5.5 hours on a single charge. When used in conjunction with the charging case, this duration can be extended to 28 hours. Charging the case for just 100 minutes enables users to enjoy uninterrupted music playback for 100 minutes. This feature allows users to comfortably use the earphones without worrying about battery life during long journeys or daily activities.

Touch Controls and Bluetooth 5.3 Support

The Redmi Buds 4 Vitality Edition features touch controls, allowing users to easily perform functions such as changing songs, pausing, answering and ending calls by lightly tapping the earphones’ touch-sensitive area. Additionally, it is compatible with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, ensuring a stable connection and faster data transfer.

IP54 Dust and Water Resistance

This earphone model also supports IP54 dust and water resistance. It provides protection against dust ingress and can withstand splashes of water, making it suitable for various environments and activities.

Conclusion

The Redmi Buds 4 Vitality Edition combines lightweight design, high-quality sound, extended battery life, touch controls, and IP54 dust and water resistance. With its affordable price of 99 yuan (approximately 15 dollars), this earphone model offers a compelling package for users seeking an excellent audio experience coupled with convenience and durability. Redmi continues to impress with its innovative products, and the Redmi Buds 4 Vitality Edition is a prime example of their commitment to delivering value to consumers.