Redmi K80 to offer 5,500mAh battery, two Snapdragon 8 series SoC options

We are now waiting for the arrival of the Redmi K80 this year, and recent claims suggest that we are getting a better model this time with a bigger battery and options for two Snapdragon 8 series chips.

Leaker account Wisdom Pikachu shared the news on Weibo, claiming that the series will get a huge 5,500mAh battery. This should be a huge improvement compared to its predecessor, the Redmi K70 series, which only offers a 5000 mAh battery. This supports Xiaomi and Redmi’s reputation for providing high battery capacities in their devices, suggesting that we will get another power-rich handheld soon.

On the other hand, the account also claimed that the vanilla Redmi K80 model and the Redmi K80 Pro will be using different Snapdragon 8 series chips. According to the tipster, the base model will receive the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the Pro version will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. This won’t just give buyers options in their next purchase, but will also help the brand establish a better distinction between the two variants.

