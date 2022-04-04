Redmi launches its new 30-inch Redmi Curved Monitor in China

Xiaomi has already launched a few monitors in their home country China, now, they have launched another curved monitor under their Redmi brand. The Redmi Curved Monitor comes in 30-inch screen size and it has a pretty good set of features at a very reasonable price. It’s pretty similar to what the brand had launched as the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor before.

Redmi Curved Monitor; Specifications and Price

The newly launched Redmi Curved Monitor comes in a 30-inch screen size with an inwardly curved panel. It is worth mentioning that it’s the first curved monitor launched by Redmi. Its minimalistic design and curved panel give it a standalone look in the market. The display comes with a WFHD 2560*1080 pixel resolution, a 200Hz high refresh rate support, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 126% high sRGB Color Gamut, with support for DC Dimming and AMD FreeSync Premium as well.

The device has got narrow bezels on the three sizes — top, left, and right but the bottom chin is a bit thicker with no company branding. The brand has provided support for bracket, which can be further useful in cable and wire management. It has got 2X HDMI ports and a DP interface. It has been launched in China for just CNY 1,299 (USD 204), which is pretty aggressive considering overall features. It will be available to purchase in the country starting the 8th of April, 2022 on the company’s official channels.