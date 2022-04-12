Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro: A deeper look into the similarities and differences

If you are looking to get a new smartphone, you might want to check out options that are offered by Xiaomi. While you can find many awesome phones by Xiaomi, due to the amount of choices you may find it difficult to pick which one you will get. So a Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison can give you a better insight into which Xiaomi phone to pick. Because out of the many options, these two might have gotten your interest. In this comparison post, we will take a look at the features of both of these options and see how they compare against each other.

While on some areas these phones are quite different, on some areas they are similar. Both are options that have been released to the market in March 2022. Right now they are fairly popular options among users. Therefore at this point you might be having a tough time deciding between the two. However with our Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison, you can have a better idea on this. Because we are going to take a very detailed look into the specs, design features and price of both of these options. Then we will compare the two in order to see which one may be a better choice. So let’s dive in and start comparing these wonderful smartphones by Xiaomi.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison: Specs

If we are going to make a comparison between two phones, it is a good idea to start with their specs. Because technical specifications include very crucial aspects of a smartphone. For example, the performance level as well as the battery life of a smartphone gets affected by its specs in a tremendous way. Also, many other features regarding the functionality of the phone fall under the specs as well. For instance the size and weight of a smartphone can impact how practical it is for some users to use it. Therefore one of the very important aspects of a smartphone that is surely worth considering is its technical specs.

So this is why we are going to start our Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison by checking out the technical specifications of these phones. We will start by examining the basic physical characteristics of both of these phones, such as size and weight as well as their screen sizes. Then we will compare their display qualities, performance levels, battery life lengths and memory configurations. Finally we will check out their camera features and then compare these features to each other as well. As a result of this we will see which one of these smartphones may be advantageous in terms of technical specifications.

Size and Basic Specs

Firstly, a good way to start taking a look at these phones’ specs is to start with their sizes. Because the size of a smartphone can greatly affect its functionality. Moreover it is one of the most easily noticeable features of a phone. If you are planning to use your new smartphone for a while, picking the right size is important. Since the phone’s size can impact its ease of use, as well as its screen size, finding an option at that sweet spot for you is crucial. In terms of size, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and POCO M4 Pro are fairly different phones.

Basically, the dimensions of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G are 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm (6.46 x 3.00 x 0.32 in). Therefore it is a medium sized phone that is neither too big nor too small. If you have large hands, you shouldn’t have much trouble using this phone, even with a single hand. On the other hand, POCO M4 Pro’s dimensions are 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in). So this option is quite smaller than the other one. If you want to get a smaller smartphone, POCO M4 Pro may be a better option. Then the weight of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is 202 g (~0.445 lbs / 7.13 oz), while POCO M4 Pro weighs 179.5 g (~0.395 lbs / 6.31 oz). Therefore POCO M4 Pro is much lighter than Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G as well.

Display

When making our Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison, another important factor to take a look at is the display features of both of these phones. Because the display features of a phone can greatly affect the experience that it offers. Since these two phones are fairly different in terms of size, their screen sizes are quite different from each other as well. However if we take a look at the display quality of these phones, we can see that there is not much of a difference in terms of this.

First of all, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a screen that is 6.67 inches and that takes up around 107.4 cm2 of space. POCO M4 Pro, on the other hand, has a screen that is 6.43 inches which takes up around 99.8 cm2 of space. Therefore if you are looking for a smartphone with a large screen, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G may be the better option here. With screen-to-body ratio of around 86.0% and a larger size, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has the bigger screen between the two. In comparison, POCO M4 Pro has a screen-to-body ratio of around 84.5%.

However, when it comes to display features, the screen size is not everything. Along with this it is important to check out the display quality as well. And when we examine the display quality of these two phones, we can see that there is a very little difference. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Meanwhile Poco M4 Pro has an AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate. Therefore, while the difference is not huge, we can say that Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is the better one in terms of display quality.

Performance, Battery and Memory

A fair comparison between two smartphones must definitely include the performance level of the both phones. Because at the end of the day, noone wants a smartphone with low performance levels. Therefore, in our Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison, the next factor that we are going to examine is the performance level of these phones.

Firstly let’s start by taking a look at the chipsets of these phones as well as their CPU setups. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G as its chipset. And its CPU setup has two 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold and six 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver cores. Then POCO M4 Pro’s chipset is Mediatek Helio G96 and its CPU setup has two 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. While there may not be a huge difference between these two phones in terms of performance, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G may just be the winner here. Because its processor’s performance level is higher on many fronts.

As far as their batteries, both phones have 5000 mAh batteries. However, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G’s processor may provide users with a longer battery life. Then of course another important factor is memory configurations. Both of these phones have several memory and RAM configurations. While Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G’s configurations have 128 GB and 256 GB internal memory options, POCO M4 Pro’s configurations offer 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB of internal memory. Moreover, both of these phones have a microSD card slot.

Camera

While the performance levels of a phone, as well as its display quality matter a lot, another factor that many people care about is the camera quality of a smartphone. So in our Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison, the next feature that we are going to take a look at is the camera setups of both of these phones.

Both of these phones have a triple camera setup which include a 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ ultrawide cam and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro cam. So their secondary cameras have the same qualities. However the primary camera of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is a 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm cam. POCO M4 Pro’s primary camera, however, is a 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm cam. Therefore with this small difference, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is the winner here. With the primary camera setups of both of these phones, it is possible to take 1080p videos at 30 fps. And in terms of the selfie camera, both of these phones have a 16 MP, f/2.5 cam which can also take 1080p videos at 30 fps. As you can see from all these stats, in terms of camera quality, there is not much difference between these two phones.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison: Design

Our next stop on our Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison is the design features of these phones. Because how a smartphone looks is fairly important for many users. Although the technical specs may impact the performance level of the phone as well as other factors, design is not insignificant in any way.

We can start this comparison by saying that in terms of design, both of these phones are very good options. However they have very different appearances, with POCO M4 Pro looking more casual and fun, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G looking a bit more serious with sharper curves. And they both offer three different color options to pick from. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G’s color options are Graphite Gray, Polar White and Atlantic Blue while POCO M4 Pro’s are Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison: Price

When you are deciding on a new smartphone to buy, one very important factor for you may be the price of that smartphone. Therefore in our Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison, the next factor that we are going to take a look at is the prices of these phones.

In terms of their prices, there is not a huge gap between these two options, with both of them having prices around $270. However depending on which configuration you pick and which store you get it from the price level of these phones may vary. Also, over time the prices of these phones may change as well.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison: Pros and Cons

In our Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison, the next thing that we are going to take a look at is the pros and cons of these two options compared to each other. So in each section, you can see advantageous and disadvantageous features of each of these phones.

However, these pros and cons are not the general pros and cons of these phones. But they are the pros and cons of these phones in comparison with each other. So by checking out these two sections, you can get a clearer idea on which one of these phones may be better for you to get.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Pros and Cons

Pros

Has a larger screen and better display quality compared to the other phone.

Better performance levels as well as somewhat lengthier battery life.

A slightly better primary camera.

Glass front and glass back.

Cons

Fewer internal memory options.

A heavier and bulkier option.

POCO M4 Pro Pros and Cons

Pros

A smaller smartphone that is also lighter.

Offers more memory options with its configurations (64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB as opposed to 128 GB and 256 GB).

While it has a glass front, its frame and back are plastic.

Cons

Smaller screen.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison Summary

At this point in our Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs POCO M4 Pro comparison, you may have a clearer idea on how these phones compare to each other. Basically, both of these Xiaomi smartphones are fairly decent smartphone options with many users choosing to have them.

However in some areas Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G seems to be better than POCO M4 Pro. If you are looking for a smartphone with a larger screen, somewhat better performance and a slightly better camera, you might want to pick Redmi Note 11E. But if you want a smaller phone, POCO M4 Pro may be the better choice.