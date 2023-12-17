Redmi Note 11 will receive a huge update with HyperOS

Good news for Redmi Note 11 users! Xiaomi will make an important surprise for you. HyperOS update is already in preparation for the smartphone. This confirms that Redmi Note 11 will receive the HyperOS update in the near future. Officially unveiled on October 26, 2023, the interface is very curious. Because this new interface significantly improves system optimization. So, when will the Redmi Note 11 receive the HyperOS update? We will be explaining all the details like this in the article.

Redmi Note 11 HyperOS Update

Redmi Note 11 launches in 2021 with MIUI 13. The device comes out of the box with Android 11 based MIUI 13. Currently running MIUI 14 based on Android 13, the Redmi Note 11 has a sleek and stylish design. With the announcement of HyperOS, the devices that will receive this exciting update are curious. Xiaomi, which wants to make its users happy, comes up with a big surprise. HyperOS update for Redmi Note 11 is now being tested and it has been officially confirmed that the next major update will be rolling out to the device.

Redmi Note 11: OS1.0.0.1.TGCMIXM, OS1.0.0.1.TGCINXM (spes)

Redmi Note 11 NFC: OS1.0.0.1.TGKEUXM (spesn)

We are revealing the first HyperOS builds of Redmi Note 11. The update is not yet ready but has recently entered the testing phase. HyperOS is being tested internally for Redmi Note 11. It’s important to note that the new update will be based on Android 13. Redmi Note 11 will not get Android 14. While this is sad, we must remember that every device has a certain life cycle.

We come to the question that everyone wants answered. When will Redmi Note 11 get the HyperOS update? The smartphone will start receiving the HyperOS update from Q2 2024. Please wait patiently. Xiaomi is making extraordinary efforts to meet the requests of all users. We will let you know when the update for Redmi Note 11 is ready.