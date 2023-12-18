Redmi Note 12 gets huge HyperOS update

With smartphone technology evolving at a rapid pace, Xiaomi has taken a giant step forward by rolling out the highly anticipated HyperOS update for Redmi Note 12 4G NFC. Exclusively designed for select users with Global ROM, this groundbreaking update seamlessly integrates the evolutionary features of HyperOS, elevating the Redmi Note 12 series to a leadership position.

Built on the stable Android 14 platform’s solid foundation, the HyperOS update is not just a routine software enhancement, but a groundbreaking revolution designed to upgrade system optimization and redefine the user experience. With a unique build number of OS1.0.2.0.UMGMIXM, this update represents a comprehensive overhaul of the Redmi Note 12 4G NFC’s capabilities with a significant size of 4.4 GB, promising users a unique smartphone journey.

Changelog

As of December 18, 2023, the changelog of Redmi Note 12 4G NFC HyperOS update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to November 2023. Increased system security.

[Vibrant aesthetics]

Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels

New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive

Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device

Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems

Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside

Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way

Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering

New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors

Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system

HyperOS update offers a series of improvements aimed at boosting system optimization to unprecedented levels. Dynamic thread priority setting and duty cycle evaluation ensure optimal performance and power efficiency, making every interaction with Redmi Note 12 4G NFC a delight.

The update is rolling out to users participating in the HyperOS Pilot Tester program and reflects Xiaomi’s deep commitment to extensive testing ahead of a larger rollout. While the initial phase is focused on the Global ROM, a rollout promising an enriched smartphone experience to users worldwide is imminent.

The update link, accessed via HyperOS Downloader, highlights the need for patience as the update gradually rolls out to all users. Xiaomi’s careful approach to rollout provides a smooth and reliable switch for every Redmi Note 12 series user.

In addition, Xiaomi HyperOS will be rolling out to the Redmi Note 12 users soon. The last internal HyperOS build of the update is OS1.0.2.0.UMTMIXM, confirming that the Redmi Note 12 will receive the HyperOS update any moment now.