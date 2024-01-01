Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G’s legendary HyperOS update coming soon

Xiaomi officially unveiled HyperOS on October 26, 2023, and since then, a significant amount of time has passed as the smartphone manufacturer has been working diligently to rolling out updates. The HyperOS update has already arrived on the Redmi Note 12 4G, and they wondering when the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will receive this anticipated upgrade. Excitingly, the latest information suggests that the update for this particular smartphone is imminent.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G HyperOS Update

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G was launched in the first half of 2023 and features a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SOC. The upcoming HyperOS update promises to improve the device’s stability, speed and overall performance. The question revolves around the timing of the HyperOS update for the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. The good news is that the update is ready and will be rolled out first in China.

The last internal HyperOS build for Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is OS1.0.2.0.UMOCNXM. Rigorous testing has been completed, ensuring a smooth user experience. Beyond the HyperOS upgrade, the smartphone is also planned to receive the Android 14 update. This will bring significant improvements in system optimization and ensure users get the best experience.

Now, the highly anticipated answer: When can Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G users expect the HyperOS update? The update is planned to be rolled out in “Mid-January” at the latest. Thank you for your patience and rest assured, we will notify you immediately when it becomes available. Don’t forget to utilize the MIUI Downloader app for a seamless update process!