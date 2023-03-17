Redmi Note 12 Turbo to debut this month, features Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2!

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, which powers the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, has been officially unveiled by Qualcomm in China. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will be used by various smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi will be one of the first companies to use this new chipset.

We recently informed you that a new processor from Qualcomm will be introduced very soon, back then we didn’t know exactly what’s the actual branding of upcoming CPU. Read our previous article here: Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset, Snapdragon SM7475 appeared on Geekbench with a Xiaomi phone!

Redmi Note 12 Turbo with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

Redmi Note 12 Turbo’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor had already been mentioned in our earlier article. Although the GPU on this new processor is less powerful than Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, it has identical CPU power as Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, so we can classify it as a flagship processor. Qualcomm showcased the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 today.

Realme will also release a phone with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 in addition to Xiaomi. Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be released globally under “POCO F5” branding. Codename of the phone is “marble” and it will have 67W charging support and 5500 mAh battery. It will also feature 6.67″ Full HD AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 12 Turbo will run MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

