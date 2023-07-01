Redmi Note 12R is being prepared for the Global Market: New information in the IMEI Database! [Updated: 1 July 2023]

Redmi Note 12R was recently introduced in China. Now, the final preparations are underway for its global market release. The smartphone’s most significant feature is its utilization of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The chip was launched a few days ago, and Redmi Note 12R became the first device to use it.

Sharing many features with Redmi 12, the phone will soon arrive in the global market. Based on the latest information we have, we have identified three different versions of Redmi Note 12R. You will find all the information about which regions the device will be available in here.

Redmi Note 12R is Coming!

A few days ago, a Redmi smartphone with the model number 23076RN8DY passed the FCC certification. The FCC certification raised questions in the minds of some people. To address these concerns, we have written this article. Redmi Note 12R is coming to the global market. Additionally, there are expectations of launching two different models for the Indian market.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13, and it has passed the FCC certification with this version. It has been confirmed that a 22.5W charging adapter will be included in the box. We can say that the affordable new phone may be available in various markets.

With the information we obtained from the IMEI Database, there are multiple versions of Redmi Note 12R, which can be confusing for users. Let’s take a closer look at all the versions of Redmi Note 12R!

Redmi Note 12R has four model numbers. The model number “23076RN8DY” represents the version that will be sold in the global market. It will have NFC support, which will make users happy. The models “23076RN4BI” and “23076PC4BI”.

“23076PC4BI” indicates the POCO version of Redmi Note 12R. Redmi Note 12R will be rebranded under the POCO name and cater to Indian users. We had previously mentioned that the name was not yet confirmed. Today, with Kacper Skrzypek’s statement, it has been revealed that Redmi Note 12R will be sold as POCO M6 Pro 5G. Additionally, Redmi Note 12R will be available as Redmi 12 5G in the global market

Both Redmi 12 5G and POCO M6 Pro 5G will be seen in India. Lastly, we need to mention the model number “23076RA4BR” which confirms that Redmi Note 12R will be sold in Japan. The new smartphone should be available to users in multiple markets.

Redmi Note 12R is coded under the codename ‘sky.’ It is referred to as ‘M19‘ in MIUI. The last internal MIUI builds are MIUI-V14.0.0.13.TMWMIXM, V14.0.0.41.TMWEUXM, V14.0.0.17.TMWINXM, and V14.0.0.8.TMWJPXM. Although it is not yet ready for release, it is nice to see that preparations are underway.

Additionally, the Japan MIUI build confirms the device’s availability in Japan, as mentioned earlier. The device is expected to be launched in August. If preparations are completed early, it may be unveiled ‘by the End of July.’ We will gradually discover more as time goes on. Don’t forget to follow us for further news.