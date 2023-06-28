Redmi Note 12R launched in China!

A few days ago, the smartphone was spotted in the China Telecom database. Today, the Redmi Note 12R is meeting its users in the Chinese market. It holds the title of being the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. With a price tag of 1099¥, the product aims to surpass performance expectations. It may be the model with the fastest processor in its segment.

Redmi Note 12R has arrived in China!

Redmi Note 12R is actually a model inspired by the Redmi 12. It shares many features with the Redmi 12. The biggest difference between them is the transition from Helio G88 to Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. As a result, the interface performance has improved, allowing for smoother gaming experiences.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is a newly introduced processor, and we already have an article about it. Another difference between the two models is the removal of the 8MP Ultra Wide Angle camera. Redmi Note 12R features a 50MP dual-camera system.

All remaining features are the same as the Redmi 12. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery capacity and supports 18W fast charging. Redmi Note 12R features a 6.79-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1080X2460 and a 90Hz refresh rate, providing an excellent display experience.

The storage options are as follows: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. If you purchase the new Redmi Note 12R from China Telecom, the 4GB+128GB variant is priced at 999¥. However, those who want to buy it normally can purchase the same version for 1099¥. So, what are your thoughts on the Redmi Note 12R? Don’t forget to share your opinion.