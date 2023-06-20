Redmi Note 12R to be released soon with a 5000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2.

Xiaomi is getting ready to introduce a new phone, Redmi Note 12R migt be launched soon with a brand new entry level chipset from Qualcomm. Xiaomi had released Redmi Note 12R Pro earlier, and it is likely that the upcoming model will be marketed as the “Redmi Note 12R” since they didn’t release a standard variant afterwards the Pro.

Redmi Note 12R – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

The chipset that will be featured on Redmi Note 12R holds more significance than the phone itself, as the phone will be among the first devices to incorporate Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. This entry-level chipset has not yet been officially introduced by Qualcomm.

According to information shared by a tech blogger on Twitter, the upcoming Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset is expected to bear the model number of “SM4450” and will be manufactured under 4nm Samsung process. The notable improvement that Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset brings compared to its predecessor is the support for LPDDR5 RAM. Visit kamila’s post to learn more about the upcoming Snapdragon chipset.

The phone will be released as the Redmi Note 12R and carry the “23076RA4BC” model number. Additionally, the phone will be available in various storage and RAM configurations, including 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB variants.

We don’t have the in depth specs for now but we can easily say that the upcoming phone could share similar specifications as Redmi Note 12R Pro or Redmi Note 12. Both previously introduced phones have the same Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset.

What do you think about new Redmi Note 12R? Please comment down below!