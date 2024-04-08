Redmi confirms Turbo 3 is getting Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Redmi has confirmed that the Turbo 3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset when it launches on April 10 in China.

The news came after the company confirmed that instead of being named “Redmi Note 13 Turbo” (after the Note 12 Turbo), the new phone will be called Redmi Turbo 3. Despite the company turning away from its usual naming process, Redmi Brand’s General Manager Wang Teng Thomas assured fans that the company will still deliver a high-performing device. The manager shared that it “will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 series flagship core” but didn’t specify the name of the chip.

Redmi, nonetheless, has recently confirmed that it will use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip in Turbo 3. The SoC is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but it still offers decent power and performance for devices. It reportedly provides 20% faster CPU performance and 15% more energy efficiency compared to earlier generations. Moreover, according to Qualcomm, aside from hyper-realistic mobile gaming and always-sensing ISP, the new chipset can also handle generative AI and different large language models, making it perfect for AI features and devices.

In its own test via AnTuTu benchmarking, Redmi claims that the Turbo 3 reached 1,754,299 points. To compare, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 usually received over 2 million points using the same test, suggesting that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is just a few steps behind.

Aside from this, here are some of the things we already know about the upcoming smartphone: