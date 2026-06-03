Redmi Turbo 5 indian launch date confirmed

The Redmi Turbo 5 is set to debut in the Indian market in two weeks.
The Redmi phone will be available through Amazon India, where its microsite is now live. According to the page, it will be official on June 16.
According to rumors, it will borrow the same details as its Chinese counterpart, which features the following:
- MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra
- LPDDR5X Ultra RAM
- UFS 4.1 storage
- 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB
- 6.59″ 2756x1268px 120Hz AMOLED
- 50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- 20MP selfie camera
- 7560mAh battery
- 100W wired and 27W wired reverse charging
- Xiaomi HyperOS 3
- IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings
- Shadow Black, Light Sea Green, and Auspicious Cloud White