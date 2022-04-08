Redmi Watch 2: Inexpensive Smartwatch You Can Actually Trust

The Redmi Watch 2 is a budget-friendly smartwatch that offers a variety of features for a very reasonable price. It has a AMOLED color touch screen, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and activity tracker. It’s also water resistant and has a built-in GPS. The watch is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and you can receive notifications from your phone right on your wrist. The Redmi Watch 2 is a great option for those who want a smartwatch with basic features, and it’s especially well suited for those who are on a budget.

Redmi Watch 2 Design

Redmi Watch 2 continues the simple and minimalist design of Redmi Watch 1, and it uses a square dial design. The body is made of plastic alloy and the strap is made of silicone material. It weighs only 31g, which is comfortable to wear even when sweating. It uses a 1.6-inch AMOLED large screen, which can display up to 16 million colors and has high contrast and rich color performance. Under sunlight, the screen is still clear and bright, and it also supports automatic brightness adjustment according to ambient light. Redmi Watch 2 uses a magnetic charging base for charging, which is more convenient to use than a traditional charging cable.

Redmi Watch 2 Display

Its display is a 1.6-inch AMOLED large screen with a resolution of 320×360. Its display has a pixel density of 301ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 72.2%. This display supports reading under sunlight and is visible even in the dark. Its display also has an always-on display function which can be set to show time, step count or heart rate. Its display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. This display is a great choice for those who are looking for a budget smartwatch with a large screen.

Redmi Watch 2 Sensors

Redmi Watch 2 has a lot of sensors that make it a very accurate watch. It has an optical heart rate sensor, an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, and a geomagnetic sensor. All of these work together to make sure that the watch is accurate and that it can track your heart rate and other vital signs accurately. The watch also has an ambient light sensor so that it can adjust the backlight of the watch according to the light conditions around you. This makes it easier to read the watch in different lighting conditions. Overall, it is a very accurate watch with a lot of features that makes it a great purchase for anyone looking for a fitness tracker or a smartwatch.

Redmi Watch 2 Battery Life

It has a 225mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery. The magnetic charging is a key feature. Its battery life is very long. The 225mAh battery will last up to two days with normal use, and up to five days with light use. With the magnetic charging, the Redmi Watch 2 can be charged quickly and easily. The Redmi Watch 2 is a great watch for people who are looking for a long-lasting battery life. Compared to Redmi Watch 2 Lite battery life, regular version performs better.

Redmi Watch 2 Other Features

Redmi Watch 2 has a lot of other features that you may not be aware of. For example, it is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 which allows for two-way communication between the watch and your phone. It also has 117 sports modes that can automatically detect your activity and adjust accordingly. Additionally, the Redmi Watch 2 is able to perform a blood oxygen test and 24-hour heart rate monitoring. Lastly, it has independent satellite positioning and NFC capabilities. All of these features make it a great option for those looking for a smartwatch with more than just the basics.

Redmi Watch 2 Price

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, you may be wondering about the Redmi Watch 2. Unfortunately, this watch is only available in China. However, we’ve got all the details on the Redmi Watch 2 price for you. It is priced at 799 yuan, which is approximately $120. This makes it a very affordable option compared to other smartwatches on the market. If you’re interested in purchasing the Watch 2, you’ll need to either ship it from China or find an importer.