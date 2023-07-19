Redmi Watch 3 Active lands in India, here’s everything we know.

Xiaomi has recently introduced their latest smartwatch, Redmi Watch 3 Active in the European market and is now gearing up to launch it in India. It’s positioned as a more budget-friendly option compared to its predecessor, Redmi Watch 3 Active.

Redmi Watch 3 Active is available in Germany and Spain with a price tag of €40 (discounted), the Indian market can expect an even more affordable price point. The anticipated launch date in India is set for August 1st.

Redmi Watch 3 Active in India

Redmi Watch 3 Active is available in two stylish color options – black and gray. Sporting essential sensors like a heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, the watch also comes equipped with an accelerometer.

One standout feature of the Redmi Watch 3 Active is its built-in microphone and speaker, enabling users to make voice calls directly from the watch without relying on their phone’s microphone. However, it’s important to note that the watch does not support e-SIM, meaning voice calls are made via Bluetooth, and third-party voice calling apps are currently not supported.

The smartwatch features a 1.83-inch LCD display, offering a resolution of 240×280 pixels. Users have the flexibility to adjust the brightness up to a maximum of 450 nits, conveniently accessible through the watch interface.

Battery life is always a crucial consideration in a smartwatch, and Redmi Watch 3 Active doesn’t disappoint. With its 289 mAh battery, the watch can last up to 12 days under typical usage and up to 8 days under heavy usage (according to Xiaomi).

In conclusion, the Redmi Watch 3 Active presents an attractive option for those looking for an affordable smartwatch with a variety of useful features. As it hits the Indian market, tech enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts alike can look forward to exploring the convenience and capabilities it offers.