Redmi Watch 3 launched globally, 12 days battery life with large display!

Redmi Watch 3 launched globally alongside Redmi Note 12 series. Redmi Watch 3, Xiaomi’s affordable fitness tracker which is already launched in China debuted in global market after 3 months. Redmi Watch 3 features built in GPS and fancy design.

Redmi Watch 3

Redmi Watch 3 has a detachable strap which lets you to create unique style for your watch. Additionally to the casual finishes, Xiaomi highlights Aqua Blue and Lime Green colors. Redmi Watch 3 has dimensions of 42.58 x 36.56 x 9.99 mm and weighs 37 grams.

The smartwatch packs 289 mAh battery and Xiaomi promises up to 12 days of battery life. This battery powers the 1.75″ OLED display. Redmi Watch 3’s display has 600 nits of peak brightness which is perfect for most of the conditions. Redmi Watch 3 features Bluetooth 5.2 and is 5 ATM water resistant. It also supports blood oxygen level and heart rate and sleep monitoring just like many smartwatches out there.

Redmi Watch 3 supports 5 different positioning system which makes your saved location data even more accurate (Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galielo, QZSS). Although Xiaomi offers various color options, currently only the Black and Golden colors are available. Redmi Watch is priced at €119,99 in Germany and £99.99 in UK. Visit Xiaomi UK and Xiaomi Germany here.