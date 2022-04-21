Redmi’s Rival – Which series of Samsung can be?

Xiaomi and Redmi’s rival, Samsung is well-known for making the most premium flagship devices in the phone industry. Redmi is known for making them the most price/performance devices in the phone industry. But Samsung recently started to make price/performance devices so they can be Redmi’s rival. Samsung was also known for making the Galaxy J series making price/performance low-end devices. There was also the Galaxy A series which was the J series but under a different name. Samsung decided to completely put end-of-life to the J series and merge Galaxy A series into one big series that aims for both entry-level flagships, mid-ranges, and low-ends.

After Galaxy A series became its own thing, Samsung also released the M series, which was highly focused on having a better battery capacity while being a price/performance device. Redmi is in big categories. They both make premium devices, entry-level flagship devices, and price/performance low-end devices. All devices for everybody. The Galaxy A series seems more premium than the Galaxy M series, so we will show how Galaxy A series can be Redmi’s rival.

Can Galaxy A series be Redmi’s Rival?

Yes, they can. But only if they make every phone have great hardware even if it’s a low-end device. We will compare two devices, each by category. First, the two latest released entry-premium devices, Galaxy A73 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Then we’ll look at the mid-rangers, Galaxy A53 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro, then we’ll end with the price/performance Galaxy A23 and Redmi Note 11.

Two entry-level flagships, Galaxy A73 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G.

This year, Redmi went on a level that protects both feelings, performance, and the feeling of premium. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G shows us this new era of Redmi by having the hardware that destroys other devices! Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G showed us how to make an entry-level flagship right. For Redmi’s rival, Galaxy A73 5G, which is not been publically released yet, could be a great answer from Samsung saying “we are here, and we know how to make good devices now!”, Galaxy A73 5G looks promising and Samsung knows how to make mid-range and entry-level flagship phones now.

What about the specifications of those two great devices?

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G+ has great hardware for an entry-level flagship Redmi phone. Codenamed “veux”, has Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G CPU with Adreno 619 GPU inside, 64/128GB internal storage with 6/8GB RAM options. 1080 x 2400 pixels 120Hz Super AMOLED screen and more, you can check into the full specifications by clicking here.

Galaxy A73 5G has Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670) CPU with Adreno 642L GPU, 128/256GB internal storage with 6/8GB RAM. 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 25W fast charge support. 1080×2400 pixels 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus screen panel. Quad-cam setup that has a 108MP main camera (wide), 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth sensors. Galaxy A73 5G has been announced on March 17, 2022, and will release on April 22, 2022. This phone can be the perfect Redmi rival.

Two performance-focused mid-rangers, Galaxy A53 5G and Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Poco M4 Pro 5G is the perfect mid-ranger phone looking at the price and specifications. Poco M4 Pro 5G is special in this list because Poco devices are also made by Redmi itself, hence explaining that some Poco phones are nothing but Redmi renames. Poco M4 Pro 5G has a decent price. Real price/performance monster.

Looking at Redmi’s rival Galaxy A53 5G. A53 is also a 2022 price/performance monster by Samsung. A53 5G almost has the same specifications as Poco M4 Pro 5G. But Galaxy A53 5G is priced as double, but still making the device a price/performance monster with the new Exynos chipset.

What do these mid-range monsters have inside?

Poco M4 Pro 5G has a Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G Octa-core (2×2.4GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0GHz Cortex-A55) CPU with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU inside. 64/128/256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage with 4 to 8GB RAM options available. 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 33W Fast Charging available. You can see the full specifications of the Poco M4 Pro 5G by clicking here.

Redmi’s rival Galaxy A53 5G, comes with Exynos 1280 Octa-core (2×2.4GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0GHz Cortex A55) CPU with Mali-G68 GPU. 128/256GB internal storage with 4 to 8GB RAM options available. 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 25W fast charging available. 1080×2400 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus screen panel. Quad-cam setup that has 64MP wide with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth sensors. Galaxy A53 has been announced on March 17, 2022, and has been released on March 24, 2022. A true Redmi’s rival.

Two performative low-rangers, Galaxy A23 and Redmi Note 11.

Redmi Note 11 is a true performance-based low-range phone by 2022 standards. Came in March 2022. Redmi Note 11 pushes Redmi’s limits to the climax. having both performance and quality in order. Redmi started to take their productions on a whole another level. And the fanbase of Redmi likes this turn of events. Redmi Note 11 is perfectly priced, has perfect specifications, and has a perfectly-coded MIUI user interface. All perfectly balanced.

Looking at Redmi’s rival Galaxy A23, Samsung finally made a low-range done right. A phone with an okay-ish price, okay-ish storage options and RAM options, a good processor, good battery, good UI, and great camera setup for a low-range device. There is not much to speak about Galaxy A23, It does its job right. But a truly good performative low-ranger from Samsung.

What do these low-rangers have inside?

Redmi Note 11 comes with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Octa-core (4×2.4GHz Kryo 265 Golf & 4×1.9GHz Kryo 265 Silver) CPU with Adreno 610 as the GPU. 64/128GB internal storage with 4 to 6GB RAM options. 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 33W fast charging support. You can check the full specifications for Redmi Note 11 by clicking here.

Redmi’s rival Galaxy A23 also comes with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Octa-core (4×2.4GHz Kryo 265 Golf & 4×1.9GHz Kryo 265 Silver) CPU with Adreno 610 as the GPU. 64/128GB internal storage with 4 to 8GB RAM options. 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 25W fast charging support. 1080×2408 90Hz PLS LCD screen panel. Quad-cam setup that has 50MP wide, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. Galaxy A23 was announced on March 04 and got released on March 25, 2022.

Conclusion

Redmi has hit a new level of phone manufacturing while Samsung is trying to adapt to this new trend of making good mid-range phones. Both companies have made great devices at the end of 2021 and the start of 2022. And this is only the beginning. Samsung is aiming to make the A series the perfect mid-ranger premium devices, being Redmi’s rival in this journey, while Redmi is going up, making quality price/performance devices. Both companies have made great phones and will keep making great phones.

Thanks to GSMArena for providing the source for Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A23.