Render shows new Redmi Note 14 Pro design

It seems Xiaomi is trying a new design for the Redmi Note 14 Pro.

Details about the Redmi Note 14 series remain scarce at the moment, but recent leaks suggested that the Note 14 Pro model of the lineup will offer a decent set of details. Now, a leaked render of the model has just affirmed this, revealing a premium-looking design.

Based on the render shared, the Redmi Note 14 Pro is believed to have a completely new design compared to its predecessor. This complements an earlier leak showing the basic layout of the model.

According to the image, the Redmi Note 14 Pro will sport a rounded square camera island in the back, encased in a metal ring. The render also shows that the handheld comes with a trio of cameras in the back alongside a flash unit.

The back panel does not seem to be completely flat, thanks to its ridge in the center. The picture also shows that the Note 14 Pro will have a leather back, although we believe it could also be offered in other design variants (e.g., a glass option).

The news follows an earlier leak revealing some significant details about the smartphone, including its camera system and chip. The specifications of the lenses are unknown, but a leaker suggested that there will be a huge improvement over the Redmi Note 13’s 108MP wide (f/1.7, 1/1.67″) / 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2) / 2MP depth (f/2.4) rear camera arrangement.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 14 series is reportedly getting the Qualcomm SM7635 chip, AKA the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The lineup’s memory and storage were not divulged, but we hope that we will get a bigger upgrade over last year’s 12GB/256GB maximum configuration.

Outside, it is believed that the new device would have a 1.5K AMOLED screen, making it promising over past generations of Redmi Note. Inside, rumors claim that the series could have a battery exceeding the current 5000mAh battery capacity of the Redmi Note 13.

