Oppo Reno 12, 12 Pro reportedly coming by end of May or early June

We now have a clearer timeline of when the Oppo Reno 12 series could arrive. According to the latest leak, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro could debut either by the end of May or in early June.

This follows earlier confusion about the actual debut month of the series, with earlier reports claiming that it would be in May. However, it was immediately followed by another claim, saying that the lineup would instead be unveiled in May.

Now, the well-known leaker account Digital Chat Station clarified the talks, noting that both months hold the possibility. According to the tipster, like the Oppo Pad 3 and Enco X3, the series is now “on the way,” and the “trial production of materials has begun.” The account didn’t mention any date, stressing that things are still “tentative.”

If it is true that the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will be launching soon, fans can expect the following details: