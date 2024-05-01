Oppo Reno 12, 12 Pro reportedly coming by end of May or early June

We now have a clearer timeline of when the Oppo Reno 12 series could arrive. According to the latest leak, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro could debut either by the end of May or in early June.
This follows earlier confusion about the actual debut month of the series, with earlier reports claiming that it would be in May. However, it was immediately followed by another claim, saying that the lineup would instead be unveiled in May.
Now, the well-known leaker account Digital Chat Station clarified the talks, noting that both months hold the possibility. According to the tipster, like the Oppo Pad 3 and Enco X3, the series is now “on the way,” and the “trial production of materials has begun.” The account didn’t mention any date, stressing that things are still “tentative.”
If it is true that the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will be launching soon, fans can expect the following details:
- According to Tipster Digital Chat Station, Pro’s display is 6.7 inches with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
- As per the latest claims, the Pro will be powered with a 5,000mAh battery, which will be supported by 80W charging. This should be an upgrade from the previous reports saying Oppo Reno 12 Pro would only be equipped with a lower 67W charging capability. Moreover, it is a huge difference from the 4,600mAh battery of Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G.
- According to a separate report, the Pro will be armed with 12GB RAM and will offer storage options of up to 256GB.
- Both the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will have AI capabilities.
- A tipster from Weibo claims that the Dimensity Dimensity 8300 and 9200 Plus chips will be used in the two models of the lineup. To recall, the standard Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro models were given the Dimensity 8200 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips. With this, the Reno 12 will likely get the Dimensity 8300, while the Reno 12 Pro will receive the Dimensity 9200 Plus chip.
- The main camera system of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is reportedly getting a huge difference from the current model. According to reports, unlike the 50MP wide, 32MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide of the earlier model, the upcoming device will boast a 50MP primary and a 50MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is expected to be 50MP (versus the 32MP in Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G).