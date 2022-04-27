Do you know the SIM Card Types and Evolution, which allows you to communicate people around the world?

For over 25 years, the SIM Card has been fundamental in the development of mobile telecommunication, and we will look further at SIM Card Types Evolution in our article.

SIM Card was first introduced in 1991, and then SIM Cards began life about the size of a credit card; they were designed to store information that we use to identify and authenticate users. SIM Cards were also used to connect devices to 2G GSM, the global system of mobile communication.

SIM Card Types Evolution

SIM Card Types Evolution have developed in parallel with advances in cellular network evolution, but not all SIM Cards were created equal. As we said before, the SIM Card has evolved, and now it is time for us to look at SIM Card Types Evolution.

Standard SIM Card

The first SIM Card was called the standard SIM Card, which was developed in 1991, and this SIM Card could just take five messages and 20 contacts. Imagine in this world where you have loads of people you want to connect with; if you had used the SIM Card, we can tell you that you will be able to store as much contact as possible.

Let us tell you the size of the first SIM Card: it had a length of 85.60millimeters and a width of 53.98millimeters, and a thickness of 0.76millimeters. These SIM Cards were used the same way we use our ATM Cards today, and since the telephones in those days were similar to ATMs, some of us around during the nightfall era would testify to this SIM Cards were referred to as full SIM Cards.

Mini-SIM

We had the mini-SIM Cards coming in 1996 replacing the standard SIM Card and with this introduction, it meant that users can now take out the SIM Card from an old device and put it into another device or each time they upgraded the device.

This SIM Card had a length of 25millimeters, a width of 15millimeters, and a thickness of 0.76millimeters. The mini-SIM could be removed and placed into another device, and this actually kick-started the use of seams in an astonishing array of devices.

Micro-SIM

From the mini-SIM Card, we had the micro-SIM Card and the debut of smartphones meant that small devices with increased power spurred manufacturers to shrink SIM Cards even further while at the same time preserving their power.

The micro-SIM Card was introduced in 2010 with a length of 15millimeters, a width of 12millimeters, and a thickness of 0.76millimeters. The micro SIMs feature the same power and versatility as the mini-SIM.

Nano-SIM

Now, we have the nano-SIM, which is still in use now, and it was introduced in the year 2013; nano SIMs are the fourth form factor of the same standard. Measuring just 12.3millimeters in length, 8.8millimeters in width, and a thickness of 0.76millimeters, the nano-SIM is 15 times smaller than the micro-SIM, but it holds the same amount of data as the nano-SIM, and it has become the industry standard today.

eSIM

So far SIM Card Types Evolution includes standard, mini, micro, and nano SIM Cards, but in 2016, the eSIM or embedded SIM was announced. It is just a chip embedded directly inside of your smartphone right from the manufacturing process. It does not require any physical card and you can add or remove operators at will.

The eSIM is in fact a replacement for an actual physical plastic SIM card. If your smartphone supports it, you will only need to just add your SIM profile to your phone. It is the same as having a normal SIM just no card.

While regular SIM holds one profile for the customer, eSIM enables multiple profiles, and you can enable it to work o multiple devices. Right now, there are not much smartphones that supports eSIM but we believe that it will become widespread in the future as it is much easier, adn useful than the regular SIM Cards that we use.

Where are we going to?

These are the SIM Card Types Evolution goes through, and now the big question is, where are we going to?

The next big thing is the eSIM which is called the MFF2 in SIM Card Types Evolution. Making the chip SIM Card the perfect option for devices that are in constant motion located outdoors, indoors, and of course, it has a longer lifestyle. Chip SIMs are permanently deployed in a device, and they cannot be removed for misuse, which means if you are using a particular device, once the e-sim has been embedded in it, you cannot take it out. This makes them more secure.

Also, if you want to learn more about your SIM Card, you can download the SIM Card application on Google Play Store. What do you think about the SIM Card Types Evolution? Do you think that the E-SIM will come and take the lead or SIM Card Types Evolution stop right here?