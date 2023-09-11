SoC to be used in new Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is introduced

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series is known for offering impressive performance and features at affordable prices. The upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will continue this trend. Xiaomi announced today that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor, which marks a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which featured the MediaTek Dimensity 1080+ chipset. Features such as the design of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and display features of the Redmi Note 13 series were previously leaked by Xiaomiui. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra was also unveiled today.

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra Specifications

Dimensity 7200 Ultra is manufactured using the advanced 4nm TSMC 2nd generation process, which ensures not only high performance but also energy efficiency. The processor features a powerful CPU configuration with 2 high-performance Cortex-A715 cores running at 2.8 GHz and 6 power-efficient Cortex-A510 cores. This combination is designed to deliver excellent performance while effectively managing power consumption. Graphics are also handled by the Mali G610 GPU, which should deliver smooth gaming and multimedia experiences.

The Dimensity 7200 Ultra supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring faster launching of applications and smooth multitasking. One of the highlights is that it supports cameras with resolutions up to 200 megapixels, which can result in stunning high-resolution photos. Additionally, it includes a 14-bit HDR ISP known as imagiq765, which promises improved image quality and dynamic range. The chipset is equipped with the APU 650 AI processor, which enhances AI-related tasks such as camera enhancements, voice recognition and more.

4nm TSMC 2nd gen process

2 × 2.8GHz Cortex A715

6 × Cortex A510

Mali G610

LPDDR5 RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

upto 200MP camera support

14bit HDR ISP imagiq765

AI processor APU 650

Compared to its predecessor MediaTek Dimensity 1080+, the Dimensity 7200 Ultra offers improved processing power, energy efficiency and camera features. Xiaomi users can look forward to a smoother and more capable experience with Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Xiaomi’s choice of the Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset demonstrates the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality smartphones at competitive prices. With its powerful specs and advanced manufacturing process, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is poised to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

As tech enthusiasts eagerly await the launch of the Redmi Note 13 series on September 26, it is clear that Xiaomi continues to push the boundaries of what affordable smartphones can offer in terms of performance and features. Keep waiting impatiently for the Redmi Note 13 series, which will be a highly advanced device in terms of performance.

Source: Weibo