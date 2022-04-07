Sony IMX800 Camera Sensor: Xiaomi May Use it in Xiaomi 12 Ultra!

Sony IMX800 is a newly announced camera sensor that is set to debut in near future. This sensor is a huge step up from previous Sony sensors, and it could mean big things for upcoming Xiaomi devices. The Sony IMX800 promises better low-light performance, faster autofocus, and improved image stabilization. If Xiaomi decides to use this sensor in their upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra device, it will be sure to impress!

World’s Largest Mobile Camera Sensor: Sony IMX800!

Sony IMX800 is a camera sensor that will be released in the near future. This sensor has a much larger size than previous Sony sensors. The 1/1.1″ sensor has a resolution of 50MP. This sizes of the sensor makes it largest in the mobile camera sensors. This sensor will be even larger than Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2, if you remember it was used in the Xiaomi 11 Ultra device. This shows us that Xiaomi 12 Ultra device is very likely to use this sensor.

This will be Sony’s first 1″ sensor. The size of a camera sensor determines how much light the camera receives to create an image. The amount of light the sensor receives ultimately produces better images. So a larger sensor captures more light, so more information captures and produces better and clearer images. Xiaomi 12 Ultra and IMX800 duo seem to be at the top of the camera class.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Possible Specifications, Release Date and more

Besides Xiaomi’s main series devices, the “Ultra” series devices come with a larger battery, and a more improved camera. Just like its other devices, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come with a larger battery and a more improved camera than other devices. Sony IMX800 detail is proof of this.

If we gather all the information we have, it’s likely that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will coming a 2.2K curved OLED LTPO 2.0 display. As with other Xiaomi 12 devices, it will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (SM8450). As for the camera, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come with Sony IMX800 50MP sensor.

Judging by Xiaomi’s patent render, there are 3 more in addition to the main camera. Other three cameras will also have a resolution of 48MP. Other cameras are purely for zooming. So the camera setup is 50MP main, 48MP 2x zoom, 48MP 5x zoom and 48MP 10x zoom. It may also include a 5X Periscope zoom lens, along with primary wide and secondary ultra-wide camera sensors. In addition to these, an advanced version of the Surge (ISP) chip may be waiting for us. Detailed information on this topic is available here.

If you remember, we leaked a lot of information about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. According to the information received from the Xiaomiui IMEI Database, the model number of the device is L2S, and the codename is “unicorn”. This device isn’t introduced with the Xiaomi 12 series, we think that the device will be introduced in early Q3 2022, that is, in June. You can find more information on this topic here.

However, there is a confusing situation here and we will inform you very soon.

As a result, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Sony IMX800 duo will definitely attract attention. For more, be sure to stop by our website and have a look. And don’t forget to let us know what you think about the phone in the comments below!