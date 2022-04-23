Summer is Coming: Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro Review

If you are looking for a refreshing solution to upcoming summer days, Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro will be the right choice! As you know, Xiaomi isn’t only producing phones, Xiaomi adds many user-friendly products to its wide ecosystem. The sweltering summer heat is known, people resort to solutions such as air conditioners or pedestral fans to cool off. But what if a smarter and more portable option is available? As powerful as an air conditioner, as small as a pedestral fan, even rechargeable and portable! When AI and smart assistant support are added to these, a cutting-edge product emerges, the Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro!

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro Specifications

Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro has very powerful hardware as well as a simple and compact design. It comes with a brushless DC motor. Compared with these other Aluminum coil motors, the brushless DC motor has higher operating efficiency and lifetime, runs at a consistent speed for more stable ventilation and saves more energy. This means that it can run with up to 25% less energy than other competitors. Moreover, the engine that works with this power is so quiet. It minimizes noise with calibrated fan blades for dynamic balance.

Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro owes its portable design to its powerful battery. It offers long-term use with its built-in 33.6 Wh Li-Ion battery and 12V voltage. Device has 4 speed modes, fastest 4th mode offers 3 hours usage time on a single charge, and slowest 1st mode offers a 18 hours usage time of single charge.

There is also a charging stand and an battery indicator showing the battery level of device. Orange light means low battery and white light means full battery. The magnetic charging dock, on the other hand, is equipped with overcharge protection. Charging will stop automatically when battery is fully charged. So put device on the stand and leave it there. No need to worry about the charging process.

Most important advantage of the product, is that it can connect with other smart devices. This actually completely coincides with Xiaomi’s IoT strategy. Most of Xiaomi’s products have such features. This device can detect commands remotely with AI voice control. In addition to the traditional control buttons on the top of the unit, you can also remotely control Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Of course, it also supports remote control via Mi Home app, in this way, it can be connected to Mi IoT. Such a smart product can create a cool and comfortable environment for you on the hottest summer days.

There are many options available in Mi Home app for Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro. Adjust product to meet your needs with up to 100 precise speed adjustments of airflow, or smart timing of up to 24 hours. Switch between natural breeze and standard ventilation modes and different speed settings. Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro is also successful in terms of safety. Thanks to child lock function in Mi Home, it prevents children from operating the fan without permission.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro Design

Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro has a stylish and compact design. Its simple design and stylish white color ensured it to be a product that suits the ecosystem. Moreover, with modular parts, it can be disassembled and assembled with 6 parts. This makes it a portable and easy to clean product. Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro comes with an ordinary pedestral fan design. But being wireless makes it stand out. Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro has table-top or floor-standing modes. You can put it on your desk or in your room, with one-click disassembly button consisting of two-section metal poles. Stylish, portable and modular product. It’s a worthy of the Xiaomi ecosystem.

Compared with other pedestral fan blades, the 7+5 double-layer blade of Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro can produce a much softer breeze. Inner and outer layer fan blades each produce airflow at different speeds, effectively eliminating air swirl, resulting in a wider, softer and more comfortable natural breeze. Natural breeze provided by the double-layer fan blades gives you a more comfortable cooling experience. Experience more of the breeze you find in nature, just like you are in a forest.

One of the best features of Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro that distinguishes it from others is its portability. You don’t need to connect it to an power outlet for starting fan. It offers 6 to 8 hours of battery life when used at average speed at full charge, which is a great value. A pedestral fan that you can take with you when you leave the house will be an ideal choice for summer days.

Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro is also an engineering marvel in design. It has adjustable 140° wide-angle ventilation to cool entire room more efficiently. Combined with the powerful engine, it reaches a cooling range of up to 14 meters. It’s the perfect choice for the family to cool off.

According to the information transmitted from Xiaomi, a proprietary algorithm was developed with long-term research and data collection related to natural wind. Analysis table below shows the air velocity curve of Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro in natural breeze mode. Horizontal distance between the fan and anemometer is 2m. Data were recorded when operated at speed setting 1 in natural breeze mode without oscillation for one hour, of which data for a period of 30 seconds was used to construct the curve.

As a result, Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Pro is a cutting-edge product and worth its money. It will be a nice solution for the upcoming summer heat. Whether at home, on vacation, or at work, in short, a product suitable for any environment. Xiaomi will continue to add such useful products to its ecosystem. You can find more information about product here. Don’t forget to tell your opinion in the comment section and stay tuned for more.