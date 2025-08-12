Tecno Spark Go 5G details revealed as August 14 debut in India nears

Tecno will unveil the Tecno Spark Go 5G in India this Thursday. To prepare for the event, the company shared some minor details of the phone.

The model will be the brand’s latest offering in India, where it also introduced the Tecno Spark Go 2 4G in June. The device’s microsite is now live on Amazon, confirming some of its features and specifications.

According to the page, the phone has a protruding camera island on the upper portion of the back panel. In front, it sports a display with a punch-hole cutout, which supports the company’s Magic Capsule, the counterpart of Apple’s Dynamic Island feature.

Other details the page confirms include the Tecno Spark Go 5 G’s: